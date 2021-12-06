What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About M&T Bank

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.61.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO