ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About M&T Bank

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-12-15. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Are The Shorts Feeling About Ocugen Inc?

What happened: Ocugen Inc's (NASDAQ:OCGN) short interest has fallen 14% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 46 million shares sold short, which is 24.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. At its current trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Rockwell Automation

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shopify

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify. Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.89% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61.11% with bearish.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#3m
Benzinga

Where AbbVie Stands With Analysts

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $142.8 versus the current price of AbbVie at $123.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated AbbVie...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Summit Materials

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Summit Materials. The company has an average price target of $40.67 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $36.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Phillips 66

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $92.71 versus the current price of Phillips 66 at $72.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For RingCentral

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for RingCentral. The company has an average price target of $361.29 with a high of $404.00 and a low of $300.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enviva Partners has an average price target of $72.8 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $57.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Occidental Petroleum

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 69 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59.42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40.58% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $98.2 versus the current price of Builders FirstSource at $76.975, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Prometheus Biosciences

Within the last quarter, Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Prometheus Biosciences has an average price target of $43.4 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HealthEquity. The company has an average price target of $72.6 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $68.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Chart Industries

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chart Industries has an average price target of $213.75 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $193.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For NeoGenomics

Within the last quarter, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for NeoGenomics. The company has an average price target of $50.5 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $41.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For ironSource

IronSource (NYSE:IS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $15.2 versus the current price of ironSource at $8.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ironSource...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.61.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For XPO Logistics

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy