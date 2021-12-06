Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Today is Friday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2021. There are 14 days left in the year. On Dec. 17, 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast. On this date:. In 1777, France recognized...

www.durangoherald.com

UPI News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 342nd day of 2021 with 23 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include Mary Queen of Scots...
Durango Herald

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Kansas City Star on Sen. Bob Dole and the spirit of compromise:. Robert J. Dole - war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan - has died, at the age of 98. We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family,...
CBS Boston

USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
Durango Herald

Boebert should consider common good

Listening to a recent episode of “The Engines of Our Ingenuity,” author Andrew Boyd gave a historical look at our coinage in the U.S. and how it represents our culture. He wrote: “Liberty. Out of many, one. In God we trust. U.S. coins offer a fascinating perspective on American culture. U.S. citizens are free to act as they choose – members of a republic founded on individual liberty. Yet, e pluribus unum, it’s recognized that the many must band together as one for the common good. And though the nation strives toward the highest ideals, it constantly grapples with conflicting principles. In God we trust is a foundational belief for most Americans; but for some, it violates the separation of church and state. Yet there it appears on one of the great symbols of American power.”
Durango Herald

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) - More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill. In...
Variety

Yamiche Alcindor Joins NBC News as Washington Correspondent (EXCLUSIVE)

Yamiche Alcindor, whose journalistic profile has expanded during a recent tenure with PBS, is joining NBC News’ Washington team. Alcindor, who is expected to start with NBC in March, will cover the Biden administration as well as the impact of federal policies on communities across the country and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics, according to a memo from Ken Strickland, NBC News’ Washington bureau chief. She is expected to continue to work as the moderator of PBS” ‘Washington Week,” but will give up her duties at the public broadcaster’s flagship news program, “PBS NewsHour,” where she has...
Wisconsin Examiner

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
mediaite.com

NBC News Snaps Up Yamiche Alcindor Amid Prodigious Hiring Spree

NBC News has been keeping media reporters busy in recent weeks as it scoops up prominent journalists from its competitors as part of a massive hiring spree to gear up for a push into streaming. PBS’ Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Politico’s Marc Caputo, and ABC News’ Tom Llamas are just...
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
Popular Mechanics

80 Years Later, Pearl Harbor Still Holds a Few Mysteries

December 7, 2021: Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Nearly a century after the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched their deadly attack—a move that would spur the U.S. to join the war effort and change the course of history—mysteries surrounding that day remain. To...
