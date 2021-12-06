Today in History

Listening to a recent episode of “The Engines of Our Ingenuity,” author Andrew Boyd gave a historical look at our coinage in the U.S. and how it represents our culture. He wrote: “Liberty. Out of many, one. In God we trust. U.S. coins offer a fascinating perspective on American culture. U.S. citizens are free to act as they choose – members of a republic founded on individual liberty. Yet, e pluribus unum, it’s recognized that the many must band together as one for the common good. And though the nation strives toward the highest ideals, it constantly grapples with conflicting principles. In God we trust is a foundational belief for most Americans; but for some, it violates the separation of church and state. Yet there it appears on one of the great symbols of American power.”

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO