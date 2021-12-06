ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament...

www.news10.com

Commons speaker goes to police over claims of cocaine use at Westminster

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.In a warning to anyone bringing cocaine or other illegal substances into parliament, the speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules.Sir Lindsay’s move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.One senior MP said it was time to consider...
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Illegal Drugs#Uk Police#Ap#British#House Of Commons#The Sunday Times#The Metropolitan Police#Sky News
