BuzzFeed Shares Close Down 11% on First Day of Trading After SPAC Merger

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of BuzzFeed, a digital media company, fell Monday after going public through a special purpose acquisition company. The company's stock, trading under the ticker "BZFD," was initially up more than 35% in the morning. BuzzFeed's success as a publicly-traded company will be watched by both investors and industry...

