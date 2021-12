This content is brought to you by the FingerLakes1.com Team. Support our mission by visiting www.patreon.com/fl1 or learn how you send us your local content here.

In this episode, Ted Baker talks with Valerie Knoblauch from the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection and Nichola Ostrander from Ostrander’s Consulting about the program to provide grants to tourism and hospitality businesses affected by COVID-19.