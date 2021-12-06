ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee With: The Outpost American Tavern Featured In Crown Royal Ad

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've seen Crown Royal's latest ad, then you...

vinepair.com

Crown Royal Pecan Pie

Look no further for the perfect holiday cocktail. This pecan pie in a glass is sure to become an unforgettable crowd-pleaser. Proving that whisky and pecans are a match made in heaven, the Crown Royal Pecan Pie combines the delicate vanilla and fruit of Crown Royal Deluxe with Pecan Praline liqueur and a splash of vodka. Topped with a spoonful of whipped cream and a whole pecan, this festive cocktail will make it hard to decide what’s for dessert.
CBS Philly

Termini Brothers Bakery Thanks Philadelphia Shops For Saving Christmas Cannolis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia is sharing a Christmas miracle — involving cannolis. Their 80-year-old “dough breaker,” used to make their famous cannolis, broke last week. That put the Christmas cannoli shell production process in jeopardy. In a Facebook post, the bakery said the pin that holds the shaft sheered off, and there are no replacement parts. With just three bins of shells left in storage, Delri Machine Shop and Port Richmond Tool And Die came to the rescue. They worked around the clock to fix the machine. It was delivered Friday with a single bin of shells left.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KDVR.com

Sheridan Steak House Deal

Here’s a sneak peak at Sheridan Steak House, where you can head for mimosas at brunch and mouth-watering steaks for a night out. And you can go for half price with Colorado’s Best Deal.
SHERIDAN, CO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Crab Cake Ranked America’s 11th Favorite Iconic Christmas Food (Poll)

The countdown to Christmas has begun! And as the craziness of the year finally dulls down, many Americans are ready to begin the period of luxurious indulgence on the tastiest treats that come around towards the holly jolly holiday season. Collectively as a nation, America surely has enough classic Christmas foods to fill up a […] The post Maryland’s Crab Cake Ranked America’s 11th Favorite Iconic Christmas Food (Poll) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Comfort & Vegetarian-Friendly Food Tops Grubhub’s 2021 ‘Year In Food’ Report

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grubhub users ordered a lot of comfort and vegetarian-friendly food in 2021, according to the company’s annual “Year in Food” report. Grubhub analyzed orders from over 32 million diners to see what rose in popularity throughout the year. The “Top Food of the Year,” was the Impossible cheeseburger, increasing in popularity by 442%, compared to 2020. Grubhub’s top dishes of 2021 Impossible cheeseburger (+442%) Shredded pork taco (+310%) Apple pecan chicken salad (+287%) Detroit-style pizza (+263%) Margarita (+240%) Pub mac and cheese (+174%) Pork dumplings (+173%) Chicken burrito (+166%) Poke nacho (+158%) Lettuce wrap (+155%) The top side dish was chips and pico de gallo, increasing in popularity by 205% compared to 2020. Here are the other top side dishes. Stuffed garlic knot (+174%) Mac and cheese (+173%) Cornbread (+171%) Chips and queso (+155%) Strawberry shortcake sundae was the number one dessert, increasing in popularity by 378%. Here is the rest of the top dessert list. Cookie dough cheesecake (+315%) Chocolate chip pizza (+287%) Cookie dough burrito (+255%) Flan (+244%) Grubhub said the “largest single item order” consisted of 200 bacon cheeseburgers. The report also found that Florida is the third most vegan-friendly states behind California and New York. Click here to see the entire report.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests

(Family Features) Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about the main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks, and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For appetizing dishes from the first […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
wirx.com

Royal Blood announces 2022 North American headlining tour

Royal Blood has announced a North American headlining tour for 2022. The outing will launch on April 18 in Toronto, and will wrap up May 24 in Boston. “Hometown” rockers cleopatrick will open all of the dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 3, with a fan pre-sale beginning...
MUSIC
5280.com

Inside the Denver Area’s Most Beloved Family-Owned Liquor Store

Applejack in Wheat Ridge, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021, continues to be a haven for local beer, wine, and spirits lovers. When Brendon Cussio and his wife moved to Colorado in 2015, they went above and beyond the typical new-homeowner renovations and design tweaks to personalize their Highlands Ranch home. Most notably, they built a full-scale, Prohibition-era speakeasy in the basement, complete with a fake bookshelf door that requires pulling out a book to get inside. The couple loves cocktails and socializing and, for the last four or five years, they’ve hosted monthly tastings with friends in their cozy bar. In fact, the gatherings are so popular that Cussio estimates they sample, on average, between 150 and 200 different spirits each year.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS DFW

Moms At Genesis Women’s Shelter Remembered This Christmas Thanks To Texas Jewelry Company

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The co-owners of local jewelry line Allie + Bess took jewelry supplies to the Genesis Women’s Shelter to help the kids staying there make bracelets to give to their moms for the holidays. Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are local moms and friends who co-founded Allie and Bess in August of 2019. With an initial investment of just $100, the brand has expanded exponentially to now operate with a run rate of more than $2.5M. They say they wanted to ensure the moms are remembered this holiday season. “During the holidays, kids are for sure the focus and sometimes the mothers get forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they feel special and loved during this holiday season,” Callarman described. They say some of the kids got so into making the jewelry for their moms, that they made matching necklaces or bracelets for themselves.
