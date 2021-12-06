ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

A multi-vehicle accident injured 6 people near Stanton Avenue and Poinsettia Drive (Buena Park, CA)

 6 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, six people suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Stanton Avenue.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place at about 4:30 p.m. near Stanton Avenue and Poinsettia Drive.

A multi-vehicle accident injured 6 people near Stanton Avenue and Poinsettia Drive

December 6, 2021

