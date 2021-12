An astrophotographer has taken an astonishingly detailed photo of the Sun using 150,000 images of the flaming ball of gas.Andrew McCarthy layered hundreds of thousands of images “with extreme magnificent [sic] using a modified telescope”.The full image has a resolution of 300 megapixels, 30 times greater than the resolution of most photos taken with standard smartphones.Despite being captured at such a high resolution, the photo is not entirely accurate. The dark spots on the Sun are high intensity areas and in reality are bright white - however, the photographic process itself inverts the colours, making them appear black.McCarthy used a...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO