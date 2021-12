As the Christmas season rolls on, Downtown Navasota is getting ready for their annual “Home for the Holidays” event. This year’s event will take place at the City Hall Plaza in Downtown Navasota and will get started at 10 in the morning on Saturday, December 11th. Some of the activities planned include hot chocolate with cookies, ice skating and pictures with Santa. Event goers will also be able to enjoy the “Shop Small Business Giveaway” during the day. The whole day leads up to the lighted Christmas parade at 6 that night followed by the community tree lighting featuring the Navasota High School Choir after the parade. For more details and a full look at everything going on, visit www.navasotahomefortheholidays.com.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO