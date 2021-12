NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an 11th-hour attempt by the City Council to pass a controversial bill that would prevent landlords from doing criminal background checks on potential tenants. It could affect residents of several million rental apartments, condos and co-ops, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Landlord groups were in an uproar Wednesday, charging that the safety of millions of tenants is on the line if the lame duck mayor and lame duck City Council ram through a bill that prevents them from checking the criminal histories of people before they allow them to move into their buildings. “Murder, assault, battery, drug...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO