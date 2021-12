If you've ever been to a Trader Joe's, you know it's a pretty neat experience. It's very different than most grocery stores and well known for the brand they have. Currently, the closest ones to Lubbock right now are in Albuquerque, New Mexico or bigger cities in Texas like Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Trader Joe's is a place that's definitely been high on everyone in Lubbock's wish list. Today, we learned that dream now may be even closer to reality.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO