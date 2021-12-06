ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament...

