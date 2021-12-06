ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economics and infrastructure on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

By Mark Curtis
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss elements of economics and infrastructure in the Mountain State.

In Segment One, our hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren, sit down with State Auditor J.B. McCuskey and talk about how $6 billion from the Build Back Better plan would be used.

State Treasurer Riley Moore calls in to talk to Mark Curtis in Segment Two about the 15 state coalition against the banking boycott of the fossil fuels industry and what that means.

Amanda Barren talks to Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) about revenue in West Virginia and what he calls the “rocketship ride,” WV is currently on when it comes to general funds and surpluses.

Segment Four is a, “switch from politics to fun stuff,” as Mark Curtis calls it. He talks to Joe Stevens of the West Virginia Ski Area Association and how the skiing industry is good economically for West Virginia.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

