Texans WR Brandin Cooks says offense must find ways to be consistent

It is one thing to get shutout 31-0 at home; it is another to post 141 yards of total offense in the year 2021 when the NFL has geared the game towards the offense.

That is the reality the Houston Texans must live with after getting swept by their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Texans fall to 2-10 on the year and have faced their second shutout of the season.

According to receiver Brandin Cooks, who joined Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Monday, it is incumbent on the offense to find ways to start moving the ball and playing more consistently.

“The biggest thing is moving the ball,” Cooks said. “I know that sounds so cliche, and, like, ‘Of course you want to move the ball.’ But quite frankly we haven’t been moving the ball well at a consistent level. So, being able to run it, pass, throw it well, and sustaining those third-and-managables the best we can. And everything else will take care of itself.”

Cooks finished the game with three catches for 38 yards and took a reverse for 16 rushing yards.

“That’s the first thing,” Cooks said. “We got to be disciplined, move the ball, protect it, and find a way to try to get this thing going.”

The Texans may have another change at quarterback on the horizon as rookie Davis Mills finished the game for Tyrod Taylor, who had a hyperextended wrist and left late in the third quarter.