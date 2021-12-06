ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My boyfriend and I take relationship breaks every 2 months. We've been together for over 3 years and are happier than ever.

By Tabby Kibugi
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWcM4_0dFKjyw800
  • My boyfriend and I have been together for over three years.
  • Every two months we take a break where we each focus on our individual interests and needs.
  • It took us a year to realize that what we needed to make our relationship work was a break.

"Did the two of you break up?" my friend Emily asks. We're at a barbecue event, and Sam, the life of the party and my boyfriend of three years, is evidently missing.

"It's just a one-week relationship break," I respond while sipping my mimosa. "We're still together."

Emily's inquisitive stare suggests she's trying to dissociate a relationship break from an oncoming breakup.

"Don't worry, we're fine. We're celebrating our three-year anniversary next week," I say.

While a lot of people don't understand our relationship breaks, for my boyfriend and me they are the only way we can fulfill our desires as individuals with clashing personalities.

We didn't start taking breaks immediately

When Sam and I met, I knew our distinct personalities would prove challenging.

Sam is a typical extrovert, with a knack for spontaneously striking up a conversation in the men's bathroom and sharing burgers with strangers on the bus. I prefer a quiet Saturday evening with a glass of sherry in one hand and a Beverly Jenkins novel in the other.

After a year of dating, we moved in together.

From the get-go our arguments centered on our personalities. Sam thought I was disregarding his emotional needs and failed to give him enough attention. I felt he could give me more space.

On Valentine's Day, as other couples jumped on two-for-one restaurant offers and prepared for their romantic getaways, Sam and I were canceling our membership in another failed couples boot camp.

It had come highly recommended by one of Sam's colleagues; the two-week program had rekindled his marriage that was on the verge of divorce. The grueling activities, one-on-one sessions with a therapist, and two-person saunas had done nothing to help us.

As I pressed the cancel-membership button, I knew our relationship was headed for a breakup.

A break was what we needed to stay together

"What if we took a relationship break?" I suggested to Sam, eager to see his reaction.

I had been contemplating the idea for a while.

If I wasn't getting enough time for myself, and Sam wasn't receiving the attention he felt he needed, pursuing our needs separately was our last resort.

As Sam processed what I had just blurted out, I worried about what our families and friends would think of this move. Christmas was around the corner, and we had planned to visit Sam's family. I wondered whether our relationship would be the same after the break. But it was worth a shot.

A week after my break proposal, I landed a writing assignment over 100 miles away. It was the nudge we needed to go through with our plan.

We had prepared a list of what we weren't supposed to do during the break: no calls, no emails, and no texts for two weeks.

Despite the occasional temptation to check up on each other, we forged ahead with our plan.

We came back to the relationship feeling happier than ever. Looking back, I realize we should have done this a long time ago.

Our relationship breaks are now consistent. We take one every two months, sometimes even sooner. Sam uses the breaks to catch up with his friends and family, while I use them for me time.

Even though some people have frowned upon this arrangement, seeing it as a cumbersome make-up and breakup routine, we couldn't be happier, because we come back to the relationship with our needs fulfilled.

Now, whenever either of us notices the other needs some time off from the relationship, we simply ask, "How long?"

Comments / 68

Rita Brand-Cannon
5d ago

Whatever works, but it hits me that if maintaining a relationship is that much of a challenge, perhaps it ain’t the right one.

Reply
44
stephanie
5d ago

3 WHOLE years?? Give or take 2 months here and there, Woww. Relationships are difficult, whether you're in an up or down point. You push through together, you love him, you hate him. But the last thing you do is give up and that's what your little "breaks" are. Take it from someone who just hit 31 years!

Reply(3)
15
trumpsters sux
5d ago

so go behind each other's backs to get laid? instead of working with your links and swapping and bringing another person to do together. said. these young kids are all about themselves not who they love and in in my 30s

Reply(3)
8
Related
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

I have a six-figure salary – but I still rent my kids’ Christmas presents

A new mom with a successful career who could afford to splash out at Christmas has decided to rent her child’s presents instead this year. Mom-of-one, Patsy Sandys, 35, an investment director earning a six-figure income, was determined to live more sustainably after she gave birth in August 2020. Patsy...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Jenkins
Slate

Help! My Husband Broke the One Rule I Had.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to the pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Prudie live chat. Let me know what’s on your mind as you prepare to celebrate with your family, fight with your family, avoid your family, or just (hopefully) enjoy a day off.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Best Life

If You and Your Spouse Do This Together, You're 3.5 Times More Likely to Divorce

When you tie the knot with your partner you want it to last forever, but of course, we know that not all unions withstand the test of time. Though the oft-cited statistic that half of marriages end in divorce has been disproven, more accurate estimates are still high: in recent years, couples have been divorcing at a pace of one third the rate of new marriages, according to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Per their data, roughly 4.6 million Americans became newly married that year, and 1.6 million became divorced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

My kids moved home for the pandemic. I’ll never ask them to leave.

Kristin van Ogtrop is the author of “Did I Say That Out Loud? Midlife Indignities and How to Survive Them.”. Pop quiz: On any given day, what phrase do you say the most? I wish my answer was “Isn’t life grand?” or “No thanks, you can eat the rest.”. Opinions...
KIDS
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him. I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.
Best Life

Never Say These 4 Words at a Wedding, Etiquette Expert Warns

Weddings are joyous occasions filled with love and celebration. But with emotions and stakes running high—and so many different personalities commingling—these milestone events are also potentially minefields of social faux pas. You can be a model guest and avoid hurting anyone's feelings by knowing what not to say, and what welcome words you should be offering instead, with this roadmap from an etiquette expert. Read on to learn the four words you should never say at a wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

212K+
Followers
19K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy