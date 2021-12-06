ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Zendaya appeared to channel a 'Spider-Man' villain with a red-carpet look covered in crystal web embellishments

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28c76S_0dFKjuPE00
Zendaya appeared to wear a Venom-inspired look on Sunday.

Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Zendaya posed for photos with Tom Holland ahead of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere.
  • The actress wore an outfit seemingly inspired by the "Spider-Man" villain Venom to the event.
  • The look isn't the only villain-inspired outfit she's worn on the film's press tour.

Zendaya may play Mary Jane in the "Spider-Man" movies, but she appeared to channel an iconic villain from the franchise for her latest red-carpet appearance.

On Sunday, the actress, 25, appeared at a photo call for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — set to premiere on December 17 — in an outfit that seemingly paid homage to Venom, one of the most famous villains from the "Spider-Man" universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLdsi_0dFKjuPE00
Alexander McQueen designed the outfit.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

Zendaya, who is known for her bold and award-winning fashion, wore Alexander McQueen from head to toe.

Her double-breasted blazer was embroidered with crystals, coordinating with a pair of black, thigh-high boots that were also similarly bedazzled.

The crystals created a web-like effect, offsetting Zendaya's diamond spider earrings designed by Jacob & Co.

Law Roach styled Zendaya's look, as well as "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland's outfit, for the photo call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsEVo_0dFKjuPE00
Zendaya completed the look with spider earrings.

Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

At first glance, Zendaya's outfit may look as if it's simply nodding to "Spider-Man" because of the web imagery.

But the dark color of her tights and jacket looks like a reference to Venom, who is typically depicted as wearing a black version of Spider-Man's red-and-blue suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gp6d9_0dFKjuPE00
Venom in "Spider-Man 3."

Marvel/IMDb

Venom isn't the only "Spider-Man" villain Zendaya has seemingly paid tribute to with her looks in recent weeks.

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony on November 29, Zendaya wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown that had a statement back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fB3D_0dFKjuPE00
Zendaya appeared to wear a Dr. Octopus look at the end of November.

Aurelien Meunier / Stringer / Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty Images

The embellishment on the back of the dress mimicked the shape of the spine. The intricate back piece looked similar to the device Dr. Octopus wears in the "Spider-Man" universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9yQz_0dFKjuPE00
Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man 2."

Marvel/IMDb

And when Zendaya appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" alongside her boyfriend and costar Holland, she wore a green-and-purple suit from Valentino.

The suit nodded to the Green Goblin, as it consisted of his signature colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUGBK_0dFKjuPE00
The Green Goblin in "Spider-Man."

Marvel/IMDb

Zendaya appeared to confirm the look was supposed to nod to the Goblin on her Instagram story , captioning a selfie of the look "Goblin."

Read the original article on Insider

