ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Elon Musk reportedly demanded cameras over radar in self-driving cars because human eyes don't rely on radar

By Ben Gilbert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt2Dw_0dFKjrl300
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes self-driving car tech must be founded on human senses.
  • Musk insisted that Tesla's self-driving tech use cameras rather than radar technology, the New York Times reported.
  • Many autonomous car makers use a combination of cameras and radar technology to "see" the world.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk announces that he will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022

"We hope to have this in our first humans, which will serve to treat severe spinal cord damage, such as tetraplegics, next year," Musk said. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX had said that the first human tests would be done in 2020, however, that did not happen and he updated the date to 2021. This year in a panel organized by The Wall Street Journal , the billionaire commented that they will take place in 2022. Which is a delay in the original plan.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic portfolio of companies. Neuralink developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips into people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories. Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. The...
ENGINEERING
nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk is Wrong About Immortality

Elon Musk warned that if people live longer or forever that there is a risk that society becomes ossified where new ideas cannot succeed. “It is important for us to die because most of the time people don’t change their mind, they just die,” Musk said at the event. “If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Radar#Driving#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

325K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy