Raiders grab Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in latest PFF 2022 mock draft

The college football playoffs are set and bowl game announcements are flying in. That means we are getting closer and closer to draft season as the 2021 NFL season winds down.

With a record of 6-6, the Raiders are projected to draft in the middle of the first round. That is a spot they have become very used to over the years after selecting Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 and Damon Arnette at No. 19.

The Raiders are hoping to have better luck in 2022, but don’t be surprised if they go back to the SEC to address their defense.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus, they had the Raiders selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in Round 1. Here is what they had to say about the possible selection at No. 15:

“Dean may be on the small side for the position, at 6-foot and 225 pounds, but he’s a tone-setter nonetheless. He earned a 91.3 pass-rushing grade and 90.5 coverage grade this season.”

The Raiders do need to get younger and faster on defense and Dean certainly fits that criteria. He is among the best linebacker prospects in the nation and has a knack for making big plays in key moments.

Dean has had a monster junior season with the Bulldogs, totaling 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also has two interceptions to go along with four pass defelections. He’s the modern-day NFL linebacker as he can cover and run from sideline to sideline.

With the front office loving SEC players, don’t be surprised if Dean is on the shortlist of players the Raiders would consider in Round 1. He is a top-20 player in this class and would fill a big need for Las Vegas.