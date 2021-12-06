49ers' special teamer Trenton Cannon concussed but escapes serious injury on opening kickoff

The 49ers’ game against the Seahawks got off to a terrifying start when running back Trenton Cannon got hit in the head twice and went down awkwardly on the opening kickoff. He was down on the field for several minutes and had his neck put in a brace by the 49ers’ medical staff. An ambulance was driven onto the field, and Cannon was taken off on a stretcher.

