If you’re planning on visiting Disney World soon, odds are you’ll use some form of technology while there. Maybe you’ll use your phone to make Genie+ and Individual Attraction Selection passes. Maybe you’ll use a mobile device to place a mobile order. Or maybe you’ll use your MagicBand (and the technology built into that) to scan yourself into the parks and pay for items during your stay. Well, today some of Disney’s various forms of technologies seem to be experiencing issues, and it’s a very good reminder of what you need to be prepared for in the future.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO