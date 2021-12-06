ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvhNy_0dFKidbu00
1 of 5

LONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament buildings.

The newspaper said tests using drug detection wipes found traces of cocaine in 11 locations that are only accessible by accredited parliamentary lawmakers, staff and journalists, including a washroom near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary office.

“The accounts of drug misuse in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are deeply concerning -- and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week,” Hoyle said in a statement. “I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law.”

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Monday that the reports “are concerning.”

The allegations emerged just as the government announced a new strategy to combat drug abuse and drug-related crime. The plans published Monday call for more resources to rehabilitate addicts, alongside a police clampdown on drug dealers and traffickers.

The government also plans to target recreational drug users to suppress demand for narcotics, including by contacting clients found in drug dealers’ seized phones “with a range of messages to discourage their drug use.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said reports of drug use in Parliament weren’t surprising.

“There are obviously several thousand people who work on the estate and I would be surprised if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs amongst them,” he told Sky News.

Comments / 1

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
NFL
The Independent

Commons speaker goes to police over claims of cocaine use at Westminster

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.In a warning to anyone bringing cocaine or other illegal substances into parliament, the speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules.Sir Lindsay’s move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.One senior MP said it was time to consider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

PM says drugs ‘bad for society’ as he pledges crackdown on dealers and users

Class A drugs are “bad for society”, the Prime Minister has said, as he vowed to “come down hard” on the gangsters peddling unlawful narcotics as part of the Government’s crackdown plan.Speaking ahead of the unveiling of the Government’s 10-year drugs strategy in England and Wales, Boris Johnson said the Government was “absolutely determined to fight drugs”.“I take the view that it is a long time really since you heard a government say that drugs – Class A drugs – are bad and bad for society, bad for opportunity, bad for kids growing up in this country,” he told broadcasters...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson promises crackdown on ‘county lines’ drug operations

Boris Johnson is to promise to invest £300m in “wiping out” the county lines drug gangs responsible for distributing and selling illegal substances across England.The crackdown forms part of the government’s new drugs strategy, which also includes an expansion of drug testing after arrest for other offences and a behaviour change campaign to be piloted in universities in the hope of turning young people away from narcotics.The launch of the strategy on Monday comes after evidence emerged that around 300,000 heroin and crack addicts in England are responsible between them for nearly half of all acquisitive crime – such as...
U.K.
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police seize £78m worth of cocaine in Northamptonshire warehouse

A police force seized their biggest ever haul of Class-A drugs after nearly £80 million worth of cocaine was found stashed in holdalls at a warehouse. Four people were arrested when officers swooped at a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on November 26. Cops were responding to reports of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Illegal Drugs#Uk Police#Ap#British#House Of Commons#The Sunday Times#The Metropolitan Police#Sky News
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson proposes stripping drug users of their passports

Boris Johnson has proposed new plans to punish class A drug users with the removal of their passports and driving licences, as reported by The Guardian. This initiative is targeted at "wealthy users" who the government argue drive exploitation due to their demand for narcotic substances. The Prime Minister told...
POLITICS
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

PM Boris Johnson took part in No 10 Christmas quiz last year

Boris Johnson took part in a Christmas quiz sitting between two colleagues in No 10 last year - while indoor household mixing was banned in London. The Sunday Mirror has published a picture of Mr Johnson at the event, which it said was on 15 December. Downing Street said the...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stjohnsource.com

V.I. Police and Prosecutors Awarded for Anti-Cocaine Work

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program got an award this week for its part in helping with a multi-year effort against cocaine trafficking from Columbia, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands. Federal, state, local and territorial law enforcement and prosecutors from a number of jurisdictions were also honored for their roles in “Operation Py Beto Kilo,” according to the release.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSAV News 3

Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Cocaine After Lying to Police

Lamar Keith Dublin, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue. Reports stated that Dublin, a passenger in the vehicle, lied to police about his identity while being questioned. Police added that he was later found...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

680K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy