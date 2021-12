Biomedical imaging is the window through which we can look into organisms. It allows us to see cells, their behavior and localization that would otherwise be hidden. Tracking very few cells over time without damaging them is a key challenge in health research. For this purpose, Helmholtz Munich researchers engineer natural tools: switchable proteins. Andre C. Stiel talks about their potential for biomedical imaging, his latest study and the challenges of the future.

