ATLANTA — For 12 years, thousands of Atlanta inner-city elementary school children have learned the importance of giving to others and the impact it can have on their families. Through the Earn2Give program, students can earn points throughout the year, then trade them in for holiday gifts. This year more than 60 Volunteers worked for days to prepare a gift shopping surprise for the student body at Harper-Archer Elementary.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO