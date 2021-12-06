ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Affordable housing's future? Innovative home built in Everett

By @everettherald - HeraldNet
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss and American carpenters built the nation’s first “modular home”...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Affordable housing to be built on site of former Pahokee hospital

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Two new projects are working to bring affordable housing to Pahokee. Earlier this year, city officials announced plans for a developer to build affordable rental housing at the site of a former hospital located at 200 Barfield Hwy. On March 26, the city successfully sold six...
PAHOKEE, FL
NBCMontana

Missoula committee approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, MT
Lite 98.7

Utica’s Newest Affordable Housing Project, The Link At Sunset Is Complete

A $20 million community housing project in Utica is complete. The Link at Sunset replaces the long-vacant Sunset School with 60 affordable apartments, including 12 apartments for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The inclusive project, which has received resistance from residents in the Sunset Avenue neighborhood of Utica, was...
UTICA, NY
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Affordable housing crisis in Tahoe

Workforce housing at Lake Tahoe: It’s hard to find, it’s way too expensive, and it sometimes leaves 30 somethings stuffed together with a bunch of roommates like they are back in college. Long term rental housing has been a problem for those who live and work in Tahoe for decades, but it was exasperated by Covid, and the subsequent real estate boom was caused when many Bay Area folks moved to the mountains because they no longer had to work in the city.
TAHOE CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Carpenters#Swiss#American
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

18 of the 24 developments in Chicago’s affordable housing plan are eTODs

Today Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Housing commissioner Marisa Novara announced what they say is a $1 billion investment in affordable housing, the largest in the our city’s history. They say 24 new developments will create or preserve more than 2,400 affordable rental units across Chicago. An encouraging aspect of the plan is that three-quarters of the projects are equitable transit-oriented developments, which means residents will have good access to public transportation, and therefore education, jobs, healthcare and retail. (The city defines eTOD as “development that enables all people regardless of income, race, ethnicity, age, gender, immigration status or ability to experience the benefits of dense, mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented development near transit hubs.”)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Times Union

Moratorium could jeopardize Bethlehem's first affordable housing project

BETHLEHEM — As the Town Board considers extending its year-long moratorium on major residential developments, the town’s first affordable housing project is at risk of losing funding. Selkirk Reserve is the town’s first affordable housing project, proposing 72 units — 12 of which are reserved for veterans — off of...
BETHLEHEM, NY
West Valley View

Construction begins on affordable housing collaboration

Construction is underway on a project that will bring new affordable homes to the West Valley for low- to moderate-income homebuyers. The collaborative project between the city of Avondale, Maricopa County, H&B Builders, Architectural Resource Team and the community housing development organization Trellis will bring three new homes to vacant lots located at the northwest corner of Elwood Street and El Mirage Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
41nbc.com

Local foundation brings affordable housing to Beall’s Hill neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon foundation is bringing affordable housing to the Beall’s Hill neighborhood. The 3.5 acre housing project will include six duplexes that will hold two single apartments each. The apartments are being funded with $600,000 from the American Rescue Plan, plus a matched donation by...
MACON, GA
mpamag.com

What's impacting housing affordability in Canada?

Municipal policies play a surprisingly major role in eroding housing affordability in Canada’s largest urban markets, according to Altus Group and the Building Industry and Land Development Association. The case of the Greater Toronto Area is emblematic of this phenomenon, with more than $5 billion in cash reserves currently on...
REAL ESTATE
Innovate Long Island

Use it or lose it: LI’s affordable housing crossroads

Long Island has an affordable-housing challenge – and a unique opportunity to do something about it, before off-Island powers take control. Planners across the country have long advocated measures to increase the supply of affordable housing for young individuals entering the workforce, seniors and individuals who can’t afford the high cost of traditional, market-priced housing. Now they have some clear talking points: Traditional single-family zoning limits the supply of housing, they say, while driving up costs and perpetuating exclusionary housing patterns.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS Austin

College students feeling impacts of Austin's affordable housing crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — College students in Austin are now joining the conversation as the affordable housing crisis begins to impact them. Austin city leaders say the pandemic has created a surge in how much it costs to live in the city. Students on the city's College Student Commission will present...
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Louisville’s largest homebuilder offering a more affordable housing option

The large firm is bringing a new product to the Louisville market, and it'll be available in four neighborhoods. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

California’s affordable single-family housing: Letters

Sunday’s newspaper (Nov. 26) contained a set of articles and editorials denouncing single-family home zoning. The problem was phrased as one of NIMBYs preventing other people from being able to afford homes. The only solution was said to be replacing single-family home neighborhoods with communal high-rises. Left out of this discussion is the alternative of building new homes in outlying vacant land, an alternative the state has precluded with SB 375 and SB 743 “anti-sprawl” legislation. Why was this not mentioned? People who want the zoning they relied upon when buying their homes unchanged are not the ones using government to harm others. Rather it is the ideologues like Senator Weiner who are imposing Soviet-style central planning, in opposition to free-market solutions. The war on the single-family home is just another part of the war on the freedom and independence of the middle class.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy