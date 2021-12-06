Affordable housing's future? Innovative home built in Everett

Sunday’s newspaper (Nov. 26) contained a set of articles and editorials denouncing single-family home zoning. The problem was phrased as one of NIMBYs preventing other people from being able to afford homes. The only solution was said to be replacing single-family home neighborhoods with communal high-rises. Left out of this discussion is the alternative of building new homes in outlying vacant land, an alternative the state has precluded with SB 375 and SB 743 “anti-sprawl” legislation. Why was this not mentioned? People who want the zoning they relied upon when buying their homes unchanged are not the ones using government to harm others. Rather it is the ideologues like Senator Weiner who are imposing Soviet-style central planning, in opposition to free-market solutions. The war on the single-family home is just another part of the war on the freedom and independence of the middle class.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO