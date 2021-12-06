Affordable housing's future? Innovative home built in Everett

Today Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Housing commissioner Marisa Novara announced what they say is a $1 billion investment in affordable housing, the largest in the our city’s history. They say 24 new developments will create or preserve more than 2,400 affordable rental units across Chicago. An encouraging aspect of the plan is that three-quarters of the projects are equitable transit-oriented developments, which means residents will have good access to public transportation, and therefore education, jobs, healthcare and retail. (The city defines eTOD as “development that enables all people regardless of income, race, ethnicity, age, gender, immigration status or ability to experience the benefits of dense, mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented development near transit hubs.”)
