1 considered person of interest in November homicide of Portsmouth woman
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to track down one man considered a person of interest in the homicide of 46-year-old Lakisha Smith last month in Portsmouth.
23-year-old Larry A. Leary III was last seen driving a black Audi Q7.
Police also said they were looking for a 19-year-old, but later said he was no longer considered a person of interest.
Police did not share additional information in an updated release on Monday, but Smith was killed the night before Thanksgiving . Police found her dead at Rodgers Place, near the convergence of George Washington Highway and Victory Blvd.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
