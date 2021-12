Twinkling lights and festive decorations are a big part of the holiday season. But as you decorate your home, Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue encourages everyone to make fire safety a priority. Division Chief of Fire Prevention Garth Schumacher says never leave a burning candle unattended or place them where children or pets could accidentally knock them over. Electrical distribution problems or lighting equipment were involved in almost half of all Christmas tree fires. Schumacher says make sure to unplug extension cords when not in use. According to the National Fire Protection Association between 2015 and 2019, an average of 160 home fires per year started with Christmas trees. Those fires resulted in an average of two deaths, 12 injuries and $10 million in property damage nationwide.

