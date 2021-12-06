Texans' Tyrod Taylor: No starter chosen for Week 14

Mills completed six of 14 passes for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Colts. Mills replaced teammate Tyrod Taylor late in the third quarter after he injured his wrist. Although coach David Culley said after the game that Taylor could have returned, he also noted concern over Taylor's ability to grip the ball, ultimately allowing Mills to finish the contest. In his relief role, Mills struggled to get anything going, but his numbers were rather similar to Taylor's prior to exiting. Given Taylor's injury, it'll be worthwhile to monitor his practice involvement this week, as Mills would stand to benefit should he be limited in advance of next Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks.

