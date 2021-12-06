ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Tyrod Taylor: No starter chosen for Week 14

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Taylor (wrist) hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 14 against the Seahawks, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor throws 40-yard TD to Brandin Cooks

It was bombs away for Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor as he found Brandin Cooks for a 40-yard touchdown, leading to an 11-point lead for the team in the second quarter against the New York Jets. The 40-yard pass from Taylor to Cooks in Week 12 completed a six-play, 67-yard...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Replaces injured Taylor

Mills completed six of 14 passes for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Colts. Mills replaced teammate Tyrod Taylor late in the third quarter after he injured his wrist. Although coach David Culley said after the game that Taylor could have returned, he also noted concern over Taylor's ability to grip the ball, ultimately allowing Mills to finish the contest. In his relief role, Mills struggled to get anything going, but his numbers were rather similar to Taylor's prior to exiting. Given Taylor's injury, it'll be worthwhile to monitor his practice involvement this week, as Mills would stand to benefit should he be limited in advance of next Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks.
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 13 betting nuggets: Taylor, Texans have kept games close

The Week 13 slate is highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. New England has won and covered six straight games to take over first place in the AFC East. Buffalo still enters the week as a slight favorite to win the division at -125.
NFL
The Game Haus

Tyrod Taylor has torn ligament in wrist

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has suffered a torn ligament in his wrist. Taylor is now considered to be week-to-week after the injury was confirmed. Davis Mills is expected to start for Houston in place of Taylor until he returns. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Texans Taylor benched, Mills at QB vs. Colts

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been benched in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an undisclosed injured after a Houston’s first possession of the third quarter but the team said he was available to play and it was coach David Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.
NFL
NESN

Tyrod Taylor Dealing With Left Wrist Injury

Taylor exited the Texans Week 13 matchup vs. the Colts with an injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Taylor is believed to have suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist. The team has yet to rule Taylor out for Week 14, but it seems like Davis Mills could get another opportunity to start.
NFL
theScore

Report: Texans' Taylor week-to-week with wrist injury

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is week-to-week after suffering a wrist injury, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran is believed to have possible torn ligaments in his left wrist, Rapoport adds. Rookie passer Davis Mills is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 due to Taylor's injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyrod Taylor to have MRI on non-throwing wrist

Not much went right for the Texans in their 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday. But one aspect of the game was an injury to Tyrod Taylor‘s non-throwing wrist. Taylor was evaluated and cleared to return, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills still replaced Taylor in the third quarter of the loss. At that point, Houston was already down 21-0. Taylor was 5-for-13 with 45 yards and an interception.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s wrist injury throws status in doubt

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and he did not return to the game. It’s since been reported that a wrist injury is what forced Taylor’s early exit, and the latest update on the Texans’ QB doesn’t bode well for his availability next week.
NFL
NFL

David Culley to 'evaluate everything' after benching Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills in Texans' loss to Colts

Houston knew 2021 would be a bit of an uphill climb, and it grew steeper when the Texans lost Tyrod Taylor to injury in Week 2. Since returning, Taylor's recent play hasn't made things any easier on the struggling Texans, who reached a new low at quarterback Sunday when coach David Culley benched Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills﻿. The move wasn't a passing of a torch, as Mills had already seen significant playing time this season out of necessity, but one made because Houston wasn't putting up a fight -- and Taylor wasn't exactly on the verge of landing a haymaker.
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans QB change expected: Davis Mills reportedly to start with Tyrod Taylor injured, struggling

After the Houston Texans suffered a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it appears that they are headed for a change. Head coach David Culley confirmed Sunday that the status of Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback will be evaluated moving forward. The Culley comments took another twist Monday when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor is "week-to-week" with "a wrist injury." As a result, rookie Davis Mills is expected to start for the Texans in Week 14 this coming Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport added.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Gets Unfortunate Injury News

Details of Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s injury surfaced on Monday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared some news detailing Taylor’s diagnosis to Twitter. “#Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is believed to have suffered possible torn ligaments in his left wrist,” Rapoport reported. “While he hasn’t been ruled out for next week, tests are ongoing and the injury puts his availability in doubt. It may open the door to starting rookie QB Davis Mills.”
NFL
iheart.com

Texans' Justin McCray back from concussion, Tyrod Taylor participates fully

Texans offensive guard Justin McCray participated fully as he's on track to clear concussion protocol after being sidelined for one game. The veteran blocker, as long as he remains free of symptoms and passes baseline neurological exams, is set to return to the starting lineup at right offensive guard. Max Scharping started against the Indianapolis Colts with McCray out.
NFL
TexansDaily

Davis Mills vs. Tyrod Taylor Questions? Here’s Texans QB Answer

The Texans plan to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and have been preparing him for the opportunity, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. While Mills gets ready to make his seventh NFL start, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor practiced Wednesday and participated...
NFL
NFL

