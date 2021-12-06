Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: First goalie off Monday

Husso was the first netminder to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers. Husso is 1-2-1 with a 3.25 GAA in his last four outings as he takes on the starter role while Jordan Binnington (COVID-19) is unavailable. While Husso should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, an upcoming back-to-back versus Montreal and Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, could see Charlie Lindgren between the pipes for the first time this year.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO