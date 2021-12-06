ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: First goalie off Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Samsonov was the first goalie to leave the ice at Monday's game-day skate, JJ Regan of...

www.cbssports.com

litterboxcats.com

Recap: Samson snipes Samsonov to give Panthers 5-4 comeback win over Capitals

The Florida Panthers delivered a devastating third period performance, scoring four times on 27 shots to erase a three-goal deficit to defeat the Washington Capitals by a 5-4 count at FLA Live Arena. Washington jumped out to an early lead when Connor McMichael scored on a bank shot off Sergei...
NHL
Frederick News-Post

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov showing flashes of growth amid inconsistencies

SUNRISE, Fla. — Ilya Samsonov sat down in FLA Live Arena on Monday afternoon, a day before his 46-save outing went for naught in Washington’s 5-4 loss to Florida, and talked about acceptance. Samsonov, 24, has admittedly had his fair share of ups and downs in his short NHL career....
NHL
FanSided

Did Ilya Samsonov Seize His Latest Opportunity?

Ilya Samsonov has proven in the past that he is a talented goaltender. Out of all the words that have been said or written about the Washington Capitals goalie situation, I don’t think anybody has questioned the talent level of the young Russian netminder. Samsonov obviously has flaws in his...
NHL
capitalsoutsider.com

Samsonov, Vanecek Are An Underappreciated Tandem

Ilya Samsonov (Caps Outsider) As we approach 30 games through the season, it’s plausible to say that in Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, the Washington Capitals might have one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL. There are probably close to a dozen or so goalies better than...
NHL
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alexei Protas: Tallies first marker

Protas recorded a goal and added four shots during Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. The goal is the first of Protas' young NHL career, as the 20-year-old forward has posted a goal and four points in 11 games since his recall. Protas is worth starting across the spectrum of fantasy formats as long as he's logging minutes alongside the likes of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line and on the power play.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Square off with Jets on Monday

The Coyotes make their first trip to Canada this season when they face off with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (Nov. 29) at Canada Life Centre. The Yotes' last regular-season appearance in Canada was a road trip from March 4-9, 2020 prior to the regular season being suspended by the NHL due to COVID-19. The Coyotes final game of that trip took place in Winnipeg on March 9. Puck drop with the Jets is set for 5:30 p.m.
NHL
Person
Ilya Samsonov
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting Thursday

Sorokin will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Sorokin will start the first game back for the Islanders after the team's last two contests were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. He's lost four in a row, though the Islanders mustered just one total goal of support in that span. Sorokin has a 2.42 GAA and a .928 save percentage this year as a fairly reliable option in net with a favorable matchup Thursday.
NHL
WILX-TV

NHL Goalie Trade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres addressed their depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The move became necessary when goaltender Dustin Tokarski was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to join the Sabres for their game at Florida. The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five AHL games this season. The Sabres were already without starter Craig Anderson, who has missed 12 games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Drops result in overtime

Sorokin allowed four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Sorokin did well to keep the Islanders in it, allowing Oliver Wahlstrom to tie the game in the third period. In overtime, Moritz Seider launched a puck past Sorokin, who took his sixth straight loss (0-4-2). For the season, the Russian netminder is 5-6-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He's allowed four goals in three of the six games during his skid. Expect Semyon Varlamov to start the second half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Blackhawks.
NHL
Washington Times

Overtime losses mar Capitals’ first-place record

After Chicago’s penalty shootout win over Washington on Thursday, Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury started skating away as he normally would. Then he remembered he forgot something — rather, two things — to thank. Fleury skated back and tapped both goal posts with his stick to acknowledge their part in Chicago’s...
NHL
#Nbc Sports Washington#Capitals
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort Monday

Ovechkin picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks. He also scored in the shootout, beating John Gibson in the fourth round before John Carlson took the decisive rush in the fifth. Ovechkin just refuses to slow down, and he has eight goals and 15 points over his last nine games -- a surge that followed the only back-to-back games he's had this season in which he didn't find the scoresheet.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ville Husso: First goalie off Tuesday

Husso was the first netminder to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers. Husso is 1-2-1 with a 3.25 GAA in his last four outings as he takes on the starter role while Jordan Binnington (COVID-19) is unavailable. While Husso should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, an upcoming back-to-back versus Montreal and Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, could see Charlie Lindgren between the pipes for the first time this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Senators Tuesday

Sorokin will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's tilt in Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders are 0-9-2 over their last 11 games and Sorokin has gone 0-4-2 despite a respectable .903 save percentage during that span. He's looking for his first win since Nov. 6 against an Ottawa team that averages just 2.57 goals per game. Sorokin is sporting a .925 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Set to see specialist

Mikheyev (thumb) will meet with a specialist Thursday in order to establish a clearer timeline for his return to action, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports. Mikheyev has yet to get onto the ice this season due to his lingering thumb problem. At this point, the winger should probably be classified more in the week-to-week range until the Leafs provide a more concrete return date. Once cleared to play, Mikheyev should be in contention for a top-six role, though he may have to settle for a third-line spot from time to time.
NHL
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Devils' Michael McLeod: Fills empty cage

McLeod scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. McLeod sealed the Devils' victory, not that the insurance was needed. It's a positive sign for the 23-year-old, as it was his first goal of the year and could get him going on offense. McLeod has five points, 32 shots, 47 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 24 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scheduled to sit Monday

Dinwiddie is expected to sit out Monday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. After Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Raptors, the Wizards will wrap up their road back-to-back set in Indiana. Heading into Sunday's contest, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Dinwiddie would rest for one of the games, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Since Dinwiddie played 31 minutes and produced nine points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the losing effort, he looks on track to sit out Monday.
NBA

