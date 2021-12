Evans is dealing with an ankle injury and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Evans won't have much of a role with Joe Mixon being fully healthy, and the best example of this is the fact that he has racked up just nine carries all season long -- tallying 41 yards. This ankle issue hurts his upside even more, though, and if he can't recover in time for Sunday's matchup, then Samaje Perine might see a bit more work as Mixon's lone backup.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO