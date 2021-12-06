ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MT

Charlo woman dies after vehicle hits moose in Lincoln County

By MTN News
 6 days ago
A woman from Charlo died after her vehicle hit a moose on Friday afternoon in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle accident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on US Highway 2 near Libby.

The 67-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru Crosstrek, died after hitting a moose that had wandered onto Highway 2 near mile marker 64, according to MHP.

The woman’s vehicle then went off the road and struck some trees.

According to MHP, The woman was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell where she later passed away from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

