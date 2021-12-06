ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalía gets a citation for a parking violation in Miami

By Shirley Gómez
 6 days ago

Rosalía gets a citation for a parking violation in Miami. The Spanish singer took social media to share her ticket, claiming that she only parked on the spot for “five minutes.”

The “Con Altura” singer stopped by the Miami Desing District to take some selfies next to a handpainted sidewalk sing, announcing her upcoming album Motomami, which will arrive in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWfwN_0dFKf7Fi00 @Rosalia.VT
According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts, people receive a parking citation when their vehicle is “found in violation of a County ordinance or state statute.” The office also informs on their website that “by law, the registered owner of the vehicle is presumed to have received the citation;” therefore, they expect that all parking citations be paid within 30 days of the date the citation is issued.

But what would happen if Rosalía gets busy and fails to pay by the due date? The superstar would have to pay late fees and other penalties. The main civil courthouse of Miami-Dade County also informed that “parking citations left unpaid for more than 90 days will be reported to an outside collection/credit reporting agency.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQgKW_0dFKf7Fi00 @Rosalia.VT
If the 28-years-old would like to fight back and defend herself, she may request a court hearing within 90 days of the issue date of the citation.

Luckily for the Barcelona native, if she has to travel to another state or country to continue working in Motomami, she will be able to make a payment online, by mail, or by phone.

While Rosalía takes matters into her parking ticket, fans can keep supporting her music and new album. The star recently shared a 17-second clip with striking visuals.

The teaser includes Rosalía covered in red glitter and a snippet of Motomami title track. The long-awaited album comes after Rosalía’s 2018 breakthrough, El Mal Querer .


