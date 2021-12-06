ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thank God Jeremy Strong Is an Actor

Gawker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors are weird people who have chosen to make their money by playing make believe for the pleasure of others. Sure, they will tell you it’s about “exposing the truth of the human condition,” but most of them are attention-hungry theater kids, little Tinkerbells who need applause or they will die....

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Jeremy Strong is more Kendall Roy than his castmates would like

Jeremy Strong might be more Kendall Roy than even the cast of Succession would like. A new profile of the actor in The New Yorker focuses almost exclusively on the intense, sometimes questionable lengths Strong has gone to for roles in his career and as Kendall on the hit HBO show.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

On “Succession,” Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke

When Jeremy Strong was a teen-ager, in suburban Massachusetts, he had three posters thumbtacked to his bedroom wall: Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” Al Pacino in “Dog Day Afternoon,” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.” These weren’t just his favorite actors: their careers were a road map that he followed obsessively, like Eve Harrington casing out a trio of Margo Channings. He read interviews that his heroes gave and, later, managed to get crew jobs on their movies. By his early twenties, he had worked for all three men, and had adopted elements of their full-immersion acting methods. By his mid-thirties, after fifteen years of hustling in the industry, he’d had minor roles in a string of A-list films: “Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Selma,” and “The Big Short.” He’d played a staffer in both the nineteenth-century White House and the twenty-first-century C.I.A. But, as he approached forty, he felt that his master plan wasn’t panning out—where was his Benjamin Braddock, his Michael Corleone?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

Jeremy Strong to Play James Gray's Dad in 'Armageddon Time'

There are a few actors we adore but probably wouldn't opt to play our parents because, well, of their deranged commitment to the bit: Daniel Day-Lewis is probably top of that list; no doubt Lady Gaga would spend at least a year in mom and/or dad's shoes, and is that an experience you really want to have? Jeremy Strong, incredible so he has been since the inception of Succession, is up there too — and yet, as unearthed in a New Yorker profile of the Method-loving (ahem, "identity diffusion," sorry) actor, arthouse auteur James Gray tapped him up to play his dad in his upcoming Armageddon Time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Dustin Hoffman
imdb.com

Jessica Chastain Defends "Lovely" Jeremy Strong Against "Incredibly One Sided" Article

This New Yorker article calls for a game of good tweet/bad tweet. Writer Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong for the New Yorker ahead of the season three finale. In the lengthy and detailed article, Schulman reveals the actor's dedication to playing Kendall Roy, including sustaining injuries for the role—he impacted his tibia and femur in one scene and fractured his foot in another—and how his co-stars view him. One quote that has drawn a lot of attention comes from Kieran Culkin, who said, "After the first season, he said something to me like, 'I'm worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.' And I...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jeremy Strong worried viewers thought Succession was a comedy

New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman spent six months profiling Strong, whom he describes as "one of the most intense people I have ever met in my life." “To me, the stakes are life and death,” Strong told Schulman of playing Kendall Roy. “I take him as seriously as I take my own life.” Schulman explains that Strong does not find his character funny, "which is probably why he’s so funny in the role." When asked about Kendall's cringeworthy rap in Season 2, Strong gave an unsmiling answer about Raskolnikov, referencing Kendall’s “monstrous pain.” Kieran Culkin told Schulman, “after the first season, he said something to me like, ‘I’m worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.’ And I said, ‘I think the show is a comedy.’ He thought I was kidding.” When Schulman wrote that he told Strong that he, too, thought of the show as a dark comedy, "he looked at me with incomprehension and asked, 'In the sense that, like, Chekhov is comedy?'" Schulman wrote that he responded: "No, I said, in the sense that it’s funny." As Succession executive producer Adam McKay put it: “That’s exactly why we cast Jeremy in that role. Because he’s not playing it like a comedy. He’s playing it like he’s Hamlet.” Even Brian Cox said he was concerned with Strong's intensity as an actor. “The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” Cox said. “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

You Won’t Believe Which Character Jeremy Strong First Auditioned for on Succession

Watch: Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination. Apparently, Jeremy Strong's first audition wasn't very successful. In an interview with The New Yorker on Dec. 5, Strong revealed that he originally auditioned for the role of Kieran Culkin's character, Roman Roy, before landing the role as his older brother, Kendall, on HBO's Succession. According to the interview, back before the series premiered in 2018, executive producer Adam McKay approached Strong with the pilot script and said, "tell me what role you connect with."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#God#Tinkerbells#Scottish#Succession#New Yorker
The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Cox Concerned ‘Succession’ Son Jeremy Strong’s Intense Method Acting Could Lead to Early Burnout

Brian Cox has serious concern his Succession son Jeremy Strong is going to burn himself out due to his intense method acting approach. The Emmy-winning HBO star spoke candidly about the situation when he dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday and was asked about the recent, viral New Yorker profile on Strong. In the piece, Strong spoke to the great lengths he will go to embody a character, sometimes to the dismay and annoyance of his castmates. (“I take him as seriously as I take my own life,” the actor told the New Yorker of his Succession character, Kendall...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'Succession' Season 3, Episode 7: Jeremy Strong on Kendall’s Birthday Bash (Exclusive)

With only a few episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning family drama series remaining, Succession just dropped it’s best, most wild episode of season 3 yet. This time, the focus was largely on Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), who finds his case against his father, Logan (Brian Cox), and Waystar Royco slowly falling apart as he throws a lavish birthday bash for himself.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Chris Evans Has Been A Jeremy Strong Fan Longer Than Any Of Us

Even Chris Evans needs someone to marvel at. In a profile about Jeremy Strong published Sunday, Evans told The New Yorker that he’s been a fan of the “Succession” star since childhood. Evans, who plays Captain America in the “Avengers” movies, explained to the magazine that his...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy