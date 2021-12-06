UGA announces $20 million deep-clean, dorm renovations after reports of mold

Dirty air vent at UGA dorm

ATHENS — Days after Channel 2 Action News reported that University of Georgia students were concerned about mold in their aging dorm buildings, the university has announced a $20 million deep-cleaning and renovation plan.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to several students about problems with the HVAC system in the 60-year-old Hill community. Some students complained of chronic sore throats and other respiratory problems. One mom even documented mold in some of a dorm’s air filters.

On Monday, UGA officials said that the university will complete an intensive cleaning and maintenance initiative in several halls, including the Hill and Creswell communities, over winter break.

“Additionally, university officials are nearing finalization of a plan, under development since late summer, to direct $20 million to renovate five first-year residence halls by 2025,” officials said.

The initiative will focus on five four-story buildings, Boggs, Church, Hill, Mell and Lipscomb, which were constructed in 1961 and house approximately 160 students in double-occupancy rooms with community bathrooms.

UGA officials said they will do the deep cleaning in response to feedback from residents and parents. The plan includes replacing air filters, deep-cleaning carpets, kitchens and window air conditioning units, replacing some older air conditioning units, replacing toilet valves at Oglethorpe House and cleaning fan coil units at Hill and Morris Halls.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students are always the top priority at the University of Georgia, and this applies to the residential communities our students call home during their time on campus,” said president Jere W. Morehead. “We are proud of the investments we have made since 2013 across a number of facilities to make UGA’s residential communities even better places in which our students can live and learn.”

Details about renovation plans for the Hill community will be announced in the spring.

