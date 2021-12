Writer/Showrunner Scott Marder and Writer Jeff Loveness discuss "Evil Morty" in this bonus feature from Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season, which arrives on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, 2021. Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada), $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray Steelbook ($44.98 in Canada). Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers. Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 10 episodes from season 5 in high definition, as well as a digital code (available in the U.S. only).

