Two vehicle accident in Red Oak, no injuries

(Red Oak) No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Sunday afternoon.

The Red Oak Police Department says Brendon Nenneman, 19, was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, leaving the McDonald’s parking lot, when he got distracted and struck the passenger door of a 2010 Hyundai, driven by Lynn Reynolds, 66, of Stanton, who was stopped waiting on traffic so she could turn onto Broadway. No injuries were reported.

Nenneman was cited for no proof of insurance.