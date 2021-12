Epic Games have unveiled the newest Save the World Starter Pack coming to Fortnite, the Robo-Kevin Pack. As with a lot of recent Save the World packs, the Robo-Kevin Pack is a robot character from Save the World who has been “personified” to fit the typical Fortnite model. As well as providing players with a new skin to use in Battle Royale and Save The World, the Robo-Kevin Pack comes with Robo-Kevin as a hero for the latter, with the mode itself also unlocked as part of the purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO