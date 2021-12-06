No. 14 Houston looks to keep rolling vs. Alcorn State

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State scored the game's first 12 points and never looked back in an 90-49 win over Alcorn State Friday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (5-1) held the Lady Braves to 25 percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers to win its second straight game. The Shockers dominated the smaller Lady Braves inside. Wichita State outrebounded Alcorn 55-29 and outscored them in the paint, 54-6. Seraphine Bastin scored a team-high 15 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. She was also perfect from the field, going 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Jane Asinde recorded her second straight double-double after being inserted into the starting lineup. She posted 14 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting in three quarters of work.

