All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

 5 days ago

First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England that bears the name of slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name.

The governors of Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said Monday that the private school will be renamed next summer, and that current and former students, parents and staff will all have a say in the choice.

They said the events that took place during the protests in Bristol in June 2020, which saw the toppling of Colston's statue in the city, prompted renewed questions about keeping his name at locations across the city.

"What became clear is that the name Colston has become a symbol of the city’s extensive links to slavery and will forever be associated with the enslavement and deaths of African men, women and children," it said.

Colston, who was born in 1636 to a wealthy merchant family, became prominently involved in England’s sole official slaving company at the time, the Royal African Company, and Bristol was at the heart of it.

The company transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean, mainly to work the sugar plantations in the Caribbean and to cultivate the tobacco fields burgeoning in the new colony of Virginia.

Bristol, as an international port, was at the center of the slave trade and benefited hugely financially — not just by shipbuilders and slavers, but also investors like Colston, who would buy a stake in the triangular slave voyage between England, West Africa and the Caribbean.

Colston gave a lot of money to local charities, which explains why his name has donned so many public buildings in the city.

“This school was not named after Colston, rather it was named by Colston,” the governors said.

Colston has been a figure of huge controversy in Bristol for years and last November, Colston’s Girls’ School in Bristol announced it would become Montpelier High School after a vote by current students and staff.

Many residents of the city, which has a big community hailing from the Caribbean, are ashamed of what Colston represents. That shame came to the fore during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests when his statue was pulled down and rolled into the nearby harbor. It was later recovered and placed in a museum.

Britain formally abolished the slave trade in 1807 but slavery itself was only formally outlawed in British territories in 1834. Overall, more than 12 million Africans are estimated to have been sent to the New World, of whom around 2 million are believed to have perished en route.

The decision by the school follows a survey, which received more than 2,500 responses, including 1,096 from the general public. Though more than 80% of the members of the public who took part said Colston's name should be retained, the school said the vast majority of responses from people with links to the school backed the name change.

The governors said they didn't want to "erase the school’s history” and insisted that the slave trade and Colston's role in Bristol’s history will remain a key part of the school’s curriculum.

“However, it is hoped that a new identity will do more to reflect the character of this diverse and inclusive school and to make it even more welcoming to the local community it is proud to serve,” the governors said.

Across the world, protests have raised questions about many monuments and statues connected to people with links to slavery and racism.

Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/hub/Racialinjustice.

Private school in Bristol WILL drop name of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston after his statue was toppled and dumped in the city’s harbour during BLM protests last year

A private school founded by Edward Colston is to drop the slave trader's name after it said the moniker 'will forever be associated with the enslavement and deaths'. Colston's School in Stapleton, Bristol, which was established by the merchant in 1710, will change its name following a consultation in the summer and comes after a statue of the merchant was toppled during Black Lives Matter protests last year.
The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
Covid: Omicron study suggests major wave in January

The UK is facing a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions, scientists say.
'Spirit of resistance': Marking 500 years since the first slave revolt in the Americas

Five hundred years ago this month, the Americas saw its first revolt of enslaved people, when Black Africans rose up against colonial powers in the Caribbean.
#Slavery#Trader#Private Schools#The Royal African Company#Africans#Girls School#Montpelier High School
Shogun Films named UK's Independent Film Production Company of the Year

Shogun Films, the indie film company focussed on action movies for the international market, has been named as the UK's Independent Production Company of the Year
A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

The variant is currently spreading in South Africa.
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population.
A woman in China stuck a fluorescent light through her ponytail to keep studying when the university lights went out

An unnamed woman has become China's new symbol of hard work.
12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels.
30 Times More Deadlier 'Omicron' New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious
French 'black alien' reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a "black alien"
Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years.
Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child.
"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country
