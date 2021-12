Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos became one of the first footballers to criticize the Ballon d’Or results, after France Football awarded it to Lionel Messi for the year 2021, yesterday in Paris. Messi won his 7th Ballon d’Or title coming on the back of an excellent year for both club and country, yet it wasn’t enough to satisfy many former and current footballers, who were of the opinion that there were others who were more deserving than Messi this year.

