Red Oak, IA

Fire destroys Red Oak Home

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says a fire leveled a vacant Red Oak Home Sunday evening.

Red Oak firefighters responded to the call at 8:51 p.m. at 2559 K Avenue. Chief Bruce says the first engine reported heavy flames shooting from the two-story structure. Red Oak Firemen reached out to the Stanton and Essex Fire Departments for Mutual Aid.

Chief Bruce says high winds presented a challenge, and the firemen were at the scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours. No one suffered injuries while fighting the blaze.

The structure is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Stanton and Essex Fire Departments, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County Communications, SWI Rural Water, and Kent Swanson assisted the Red Oak Firemen with his tractor and disc.

Photo courtesy of the Red Oak Fire Department

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Michael Davis, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska, today (Thursday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety. Police also arrested Kevin Wendt, 38, of Pacific Junction, on Wednesday for OWI 1st Offense. Bond was...
GLENWOOD, IA
Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested David Allen Coenen, 36, of Harlan, following a traffic stop on December 3rd. Coenen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Harlan Police also arrested Jacob Patrick Sweeney, 28, of Audubon, following a traffic stop...
HARLAN, IA
DCI Investigates Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting

(Iowa Falls) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Iowa Falls. At approximately 7:03 this (Wednesday) morning, the Iowa Falls Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a request for assistance from a female regarding a male that was stalking her by following her in his vehicle. The two have had a previous relationship. Officers responded to the area of Siloam Ave and River Street in Iowa Falls and witnessed the male strike the female’s vehicle with his vehicle. Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle, when he refused and displayed a shotgun. Officers were able to get the female to safety. The suspect refused commands and attempted to flee the scene when he was shot by officers. The suspect died of his injuries.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Kyle Volentine, 39, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday for three counts of Controlled Substance Violation and five counts of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp. Bond was set at $47,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Aysia Lariee Leibert, 27, of Bellevue,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
>>Iowa DNR Concerned After 4 Hunter Shootings

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is asking hunters to review safety procedures after several weekend hunting accidents — including one that was fatal. Conservation officers are still investigating the details of the shooting of 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset — who was hit and died while deer hunting in Marion County Saturday. They have also received reports of a hunter taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach while deer hunting in southern Muscatine County. Another person was treated and released from the hospital in Waukon after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County. A pheasant hunter was hit with four pellets in the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County. He was treated and released. The D-N-R education coordinator says it’s time for everyone to step back and review safe hunting practices to avoid any more shootings.
IOWA STATE
Clearfield Man reports Theft to Creston Police

(Creston) A Clearfield man says someone stole guns from his parked vehicle. According to Creston Police, Dwayne Carlson says the incident occurred while parked at either Hy Vee or Tractor Supply on Sunday. Carlson’s Black Smith and Wesson M & P Pro Series Core is missing .40 Cal with Red Dot Holster and loaded mag. The estimated loss is $1,300.00.
CLEARFIELD, IA
Police Officer, Suspect Suffer Serious Injuries When Hit By Vehicle In Roadway

(Des Moines, IA) Authorities say a Des Moines police officer and a suspect were seriously injured Monday night when they were hit by a vehicle while they fought in the roadway. The incident started with a traffic stop at about 7:45 p-m. When the suspect left his vehicle and tried to run away, the officer pursued and the two began to fight. Investigators say they have learned the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants and is known to often be armed. No names have been released.
DES MOINES, IA
