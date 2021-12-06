Fire destroys Red Oak Home

(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says a fire leveled a vacant Red Oak Home Sunday evening.

Red Oak firefighters responded to the call at 8:51 p.m. at 2559 K Avenue. Chief Bruce says the first engine reported heavy flames shooting from the two-story structure. Red Oak Firemen reached out to the Stanton and Essex Fire Departments for Mutual Aid.

Chief Bruce says high winds presented a challenge, and the firemen were at the scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours. No one suffered injuries while fighting the blaze.

The structure is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Stanton and Essex Fire Departments, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County Communications, SWI Rural Water, and Kent Swanson assisted the Red Oak Firemen with his tractor and disc.

Photo courtesy of the Red Oak Fire Department