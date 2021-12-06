Rags to Riches: Apparel Companies with Pizzazz

The world of fashion basics hasn't always been a particularly exciting one. Historically speaking, a sensible sweater and layering vest weren't exactly considered the height of sophistication. But over the last decade or so, the fashion industry has clearly started to tune in to the value of this wardrobe category and is now delivering brands that not only make buying basics an appealing prospect but also elevate them to cult-favorite must-haves. While it only launched in 2018, PANGAIA is one brand that has stormed the basics landscape with its rainbow of staples made with innovative materials. For example, everything is treated with PPRMINT™ oil, which enables the pieces to stay fresher for longer. This means you don't need to wash items as often, which is better for the environment. Not only are the pieces chic—I'm talking hoodies, tracksuits, sweaters, T-shirts, and everything in between—but the brand always keeps science, purpose, and design top of mind, and the industry is certainly paying attention.

