ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Report Indicates Apple Inc. May Launch Autonomous Car by 2025

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the nascent electric vehicle sector poised to grow exponentially over the next decade, a couple of firms companies that haven’t been in the automotive sector have thrown their hats into the electric vehicle ring. Amazon, for instance, has invested billions of dollars in Rivian, an EV startup that will build...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Ford Motor (F)?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021. Q. When is Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reporting earnings?. A. Ford Motor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF)?

Q Does China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for China Evergrande Gr. When is China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK:EGRNF) reporting earnings?. China Evergrande Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Startup#Technology Stocks#Ev#Bloomberg#Aapl#Networkwire#Ibn#Gcs
TechCrunch

Nubank, HashiCorp provide startup market with end-of-year IPO wins

We made it to the end! But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have work to do. We do. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This morning, we’re parsing the final IPO prices of both HashiCorp...
BUSINESS
cbtnews.com

Volvo Cars announces $2M investment into what startup? LG Energy Solution plans IPO despite Chevy Bolt EV concerns

Welcome to this episode of The Friday 5 with Steve Greenfield, Founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures, an auto technology advisory firm that helps entrepreneurs raise money and maximize the value of their companies. The year is definitely ending strong for M&A and investment across the AutoTech and Mobility spaces, so let’s get right into this week’s deals. […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC San Diego

MP Materials CEO Says GM Partnership Key to Building EV Supply Chain in U.S.

MP Materials and General Motors announced a partnership Thursday focused on the sourcing of rare earth magnets, which are essential for EV motors. The deal helps advance efforts to develop resilient EV supply chains in the U.S., MP Materials CEO James Litinsky told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It'll be great for...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.25% higher to $2,960.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $59.30 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Anakin’s pricing tool gives e-commerce companies jump on competitors

Mohit Prateek and Rashmi Bala started the company last September and officially launched in March to help e-commerce stores and brands increase their revenue using pricing, products and trends data from other companies. While the company’s moniker is indeed the name of a “Star Wars” character, CEO Prateek said they chose it more for name recognition than a passion for the movies.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Microsoft reportedly agreed to launch Xbox exclusive Triple-A titles as individual apps on Apple App Store

Microsoft's Xbox cloud streaming has quickly become a popular choice among cloud game streamers. However, it's now been an easy road for Microsoft. Even though bringing cloud gaming to Android was very easy for Microsoft, it wasn't on Apple's iOS and iPadOS due to the App Store policies. Now, a report from The Verge claims that Microsoft had initially negotiated to bring Triple-A Xbox game titles to the Apple ecosystem as individual apps.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Lead Insider Stock Sales to Peak

A clutch of 48 top global business leaders including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Elon Musk, Meta Platform's (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Mark Zuckerberg, Estee Lauder's (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report Ronald Lauder, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Co-Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have sold shares in their businesses this year, driven both by stock-market gains and an increase in sales by some big holders, a Wall Street Journal report finds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iclarified.com

Apple Car Project Loses More Key Engineers [Report]

The Apple Car project has lost three key engineers in recent weeks, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Eric Rogers, chief engineer for radar systems, left for flying-taxi startup Joby Aviation. Alex Clarabut, engineering manager for the battery systems group, joined Archer Aviation, another company working on air taxis.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Italy fines Amazon $1.3 billion for favoring its own logistics service

Italy has slapped Amazon with a $1.3 billion fine for abusing its dominant market position. Amazon was accused of giving an unfair advantage to sellers that use its own logistics program. The retail giant said it will appeal the Italian authority's decision. Italy's antitrust watchdog (AGCM) has levied a €1.13...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes Drive Pilot Level 3 Autonomous System to Launch in Germany

Mercedes will launch a new Level 3 autonomous driving system in Germany at the beginning of 2022. Called Drive Pilot, it will be available for the S-class and EQS models. The system is operable at up to 37 mph on designated highways in Germany. Mercedes says it has received regulatory...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy