These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Delaware

Delaware's economy depends mainly on chemical manufacturing, including industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals and plastics. This is why the state is often referred to as the Chemical Capital of the world. Finance and insurance also make a significant contribution to the state’s GDP. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in Delaware.

Ten Biggest Companies In Delaware

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest companies in Delaware. Following are the ten biggest companies in Delaware:

  1. Dogfish Head Brewery (>$44 million est.)

Founded in 1995, this company focuses on brewing beers with culinary ingredients. Over the years, the company has won several awards, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year. Dogfish sells beer in 42 states and has a brewpub/distillery and seafood restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, a production brewery/distillery in Milton and a beer-themed inn in Lewes. Dogfish is a private company that is headquartered in Milton, Del.

  1. InterDigital (>$358 million)

Founded in 1972, this company designs and develops technologies that support wireless communications, and capabilities. InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) focuses on mobile technology and devices, including video coding & transmission, Internet of Things , cellular wireless technology and more. Its shares have gained more than 10% year-to-date but are down over 4% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of over $44 million in 2020, compared to over $20 million in 2019. InterDigital is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. Chesapeake Utilities (>$488 million)

Founded in 1947, this company deals in the distribution and transmission of electricity, natural gas , and propane. Also, it generates electricity and steam. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has the following business segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. Its shares have gained more than 20% year-to-date but are down almost 1% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of over $70 million in 2020, compared to over $61 million in 2019. Chesapeake Utilities is headquartered in Dover, Del.

  1. WSFS Financial (>$514 million)

Founded in 1832, it is a savings and loan holding company that offers banking and financial services. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has the following business segments: Cash Connect, Wealth Management and WSFS Bank. Its shares have gained more than 10% year-to-date but are down over 9% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of over $144 million in 2020, compared to over $148 million in 2019. WSFS Financial is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. Incyte (>$2.15 billion)

Founded in 1991, it is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s portfolio includes compounds in stages ranging from preclinical to late stage development. Its shares have lost more than 20% year-to-date and over 1% in the last one month. The company reported a net loss of over $295 million in 2020, compared to a net income of over $446 million in 2019. Incyte is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. SLM (>$2.38 billion)

Founded in 1972, this company deals in the provision and administration of education loans, and offers the following services: insurance, college savings, private education loans, and banking. SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)'s shares have gained more than 45% year-to-date, but are down over 1% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of over $880 million in 2020, compared to over $578 million in 2019. SLM is headquartered in Newark, Del.

  1. Chemours (>$5.52 billion)

Founded in 2014, this company offers industrial and chemical products to several industries, including transportation, semiconductor, consumer electronics, coatings, plastics, and more. Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has the following business segments: Advanced Performance Materials, Chemical Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Thermal & Specialized Solutions. Its shares have gained more than 17% year-to-date, but are down over 7% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of $219 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of $52 million in 2019. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. Navient (>$5.52 billion)

Founded in 2013, this company offers business processing and asset management solutions to healthcare, education and government clients. Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has the following business segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. Its shares have gained more than 100% year-to-date, but are down over 2% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of $412 million in 2020, compared to $597 million in 2019. Navient is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. Corteva (>$13.84 billion)

Founded in 1802, it is a holding company that deals in agricultural products. Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) has the following business segments: Seed and Crop Protection. Its shares have gained more than 18% year-to-date, but are down over 1% in the last one month. The company reported a net income of $736 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of $288 million in 2019. Corteva is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

  1. DuPont (>$21.5 billion)

Founded in 1897, this company develops chemicals, agricultural products and specialty materials. DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) has the following business segments: Safety & Construction, Nutrition & Biosciences, Electronics & Imaging, Transportation & Industrial, and Non-Core. Its shares have gained more than 6% year-to-date, but are down over 5% in the last one month. The company reported a net loss of $2.9 billion in 2020, compared to $645 million in 2019. DuPont is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

