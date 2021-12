In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, it appears Evander Kane will not be suiting up with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL) after all, and he could be in a lot more trouble after a video that was posted by his ex-wife Anna on Instagram late Wednesday night. In other news, Logan Couture has been a steadying presence for the Sharks, and his consistency this season has helped them get off to a better start in 2021-22 than most had imagined. Meanwhile, general manager Doug Wilson has been forced to take a medical leave from the team.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO