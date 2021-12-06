ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Trailer Teases the Return of Familiar Faces for the HBO Max Reunion Special

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hold tight, Hufflepuffs (and other houses), the Harry Potter reunion is almost here, and HBO Max has dropped a new teaser to get your broomsticks fired up. On Sunday night, during “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on TBS and Cartoon Network, the teaser for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to...

Marie Claire

The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Y105

HBO Max Shares First Look Photo At Harry Potter Reunion

A whole 20 years after they first joined each other on screen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will come together for a reunion special on HBO Max. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was officially announced last month, and now, the streamer has shared a new first look photo of the upcoming event.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

HBO Drops First Glimpse of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Potterheads, rejoice! HBO Max has formally unveiled a sneak peek behind the curtain for its eagerly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts retrospective. Go ahead and feast your eyes on the new pic down below:. The image comes by way of HBO Max’s official Twitter channel and is accompanied...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Simon Kinberg’s ‘Invasion’ Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed science-fiction series “Invasion” from Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The pickup comes ahead of Friday’s Season 1 finale. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Everything to know about the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion on HBO Max

In honor of the first “Harry Potter” movie turning 20 this year, the cast from the hit films are reuniting to celebrate the momentous anniversary. Fans of the books and movies are eagerly anticipating the homecoming of their favorite trio for HBO Max’s special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

Winter TV Watch List: Androids and Clones and MacGruber, Oh My!

While we’re getting closer to the big holiday at the end of the month, things aren’t getting any cheerier in TV land, with global viruses, potentially unsolved murders, cloning, Witchers and killer androids all dominating our screens. Yeah, things are very much real. But don’t worry, MacGruber (Will...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Henry Golding to Star in Adaptation of Dean Koontz’s ‘Nameless’ Thriller Series

Henry Golding has found his next project in “Nameless,” bestselling author Dean Koontz’s series of short stories. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is set to star in the television adaptation and will produce via his company Long House Productions. Indie production company SK Global and The Mazur Kaplan Company will co-produce. The rights were acquired by Brian Kornreich, Head of Business & Legal Affairs for SK Global. No network is attached to the deal yet.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Lin-Manuel Miranda Details His ‘Hectic’ 2021: 4 Movies and a Bunch of Oscar Song Contenders

This story about Lin-Manuel Miranda first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Lin-Manuel Miranda insists that he turns a lot of things down, but the actor-director-singer-songwriter has had the busiest imaginable 2021. In July, the film version of his first Broadway musical, “In the Heights,” hit theaters. In August, Netflix released “Vivo,” an animated film for which he wrote 11 new songs and provided the voice of one of the main characters. In November, the animated Disney film “Encanto” premiered and featured eight more of his new songs. And the same month, his directorial debut, “tick, tick… BOOM!,” was the opening-night film at the AFI Fest 2021.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Thor: Love and Thunder:’ Composer Michael Giacchino Tapped to Score Marvel Sequel

Composer Michael Giacchino is adding another superhero adventure to his résumé. Giacchino announced on social media Thursday that he would be scoring “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the upcoming sequel from Taika Waititi that is currently set for a July 8, 2022, release. Giacchino will be replacing Mark Mothersbaugh, who scored Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” although this makes a kind of cosmic sense as Giacchino was replaced on the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by Danny Elfman (Elfman is a longtime collaborator of director Sam Raimi). On Dec 17 you’ll get to hear Giacchino’s latest work for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when you see “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
MOVIES
