It is no surprise at all to see Chelsea linked with signing potential new defenders with their own situation still being no clearer right now. The Blues have four defenders in the last year of their current contracts at the club and even though it looks more likely that they should be able secure Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta for another season at least, the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are still rather up in the air right now.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO