TALKING TRANSPORTATION: A Chat with the Commissioner of Dept of Transportation

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Guilietti has a holiday gift for rail commuters… and maybe a lump of coal for the stockings for highway speeders. Once a year I get a sit-down with the Commissioner. We've known each other for many years since his days as President of Metro-North. He...

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Northam highlights transportation improvement efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Ralph Northam highlighted efforts to improve the transportation industry in Virginia at this year's Governor's Transportation Conference. According to a release, major advances that have taken place include new passenger and freight rail, new investments in the metro, the new American Legion and Long...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Holiday Public Transport Schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will be operating all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule. The statewide RIde Program will operate Thursday. There will not be Flex Services offered and all RIPTA offices are closed for the holiday. In Massachusetts, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
psrc.org

Regional Transportation Plan briefing

The Transportation Policy Board will review elements of the Regional Transportation Plan at its upcoming meeting. The review will include the Coordinated Mobility Plan, the financial strategy and the key policy focus areas. The board is expected to provide direction to release the draft for public comment in January. View...
TRAFFIC
durangodowntown.com

Innovating Public Transportation

The iconic red trolley trembling up and down main street is one of the most visible of Durango’s assets, but the service provided by Durango’s Transit extends much further than downtown. You’re watching the “Local News Network” brought to you by Express Employment Professionals and Closets Plus. I’m Hannah Robertson. Durango Transit received the 2021 Outstanding Innovation Award from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies at its annual conference this past fall. The award recognized the city’s extension of Transit services to Three Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DURANGO, CO
State
Connecticut State
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Changing Transportation in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam spoke at the annual Governor’s Transportation Conference, an event that brings together transportation industry leaders and policy makers. Reflecting over the progress made in the last four years, they spoke about some major changes in transportation coming to Virginia. Some of these advancements include a METRO, a freight rail, two new bridges, and a new Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
VIRGINIA STATE
kmrskkok.com

Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for a Civil Engineer to provide overall direction and supervision to project teams in Morris Road Construction. If you are looking for career with great work-life balance and an excellent benefits package go to mn.gov/careers. Come work for the nation’s leader in the Transportation industry.
POLITICS
WDBJ7.com

Transportation conference highlights Hyperloop

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Imagine a passenger trip from Washington, DC to Virginia Beach in 24 minutes. Or a freight run that would carry containers from Hampton Roads to the Inland Port in Front Royal in 30. Representatives of the company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies say it’s possible. Thursday afternoon, they...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
greenwichfreepress.com

P&Z Watch: Hamill Rink Plan “An Enormous Amount of Site Disturbance”

At the Dec 7 Greenwich Planning & Zoning meeting, Byram residents had a chance to give feedback on the pre-application for a new Hamill Rink. Over 100 were in attendance on Zoom. The town is the applicant, and Al Monelli, superintendent of building construction and maintenance, presented a plan that...
GREENWICH, CT
CBS Denver

‘Revitalizing Main Streets’ Program Open For Additional Grant Opportunities

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.” (credit: Getty Images) Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado. Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around. Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Holds Public Meetings On Mon Valley Transit Upgrades

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, you can voice your opinion on some transit upgrades in the Mon Valley, including better bus service to Kennywood. The Port Authority is holding two virtual public meetings about improving service between Homestead and McKeesport. The first meeting was scheduled for the afternoon, and the second is at 6:30 p.m. The project could include new transit lanes, bus priority at traffic lights and new bus shelters. You can register here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Puts Bike Lane Parking Ban In City Code

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is beefing up enforcement against drivers parking in bike lanes. It’s already illegal in Pennsylvania to park your car in a bike lane but on Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to put a parking ban in the city code. That will give police and the Parking Authority more power to issue citations. Pittsburgh has more than 60 miles of designated bike lanes and plans to add more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Legislative Gazette

New law addresses truck driver shortage in New York

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Tim Kennedy announced that Governor Hochul has signed their bill (S.5486-a / A.6295-a) into law, creating a new truck driver training program for 18-20 year-olds. New York currently allows 18-20 year old’s to obtain a CDL Class B license to drive within state borders, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Vail Pass Runaway Truck Ramp Gets Safety Facelift

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told reporters Monday Vail Pass is the most dangerous stretch of Interstate 70 in the state. Now, major safety improvements are active at the base of the pass as a part of a larger construction project to make the interstate safer. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis toured the remodeled emergency truck ramp to see the improvements for himself. He says the straighter and less steep ramp should inspire more trucks to take the bailout and keep the road clear. “Some trucks avoided using it because it was so steep and curvy… which ended up in truck fires and closing Vail Pass,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) Additional construction is planned for spring of 2022, including the addition of six wildlife crossings, wider road shoulders for emergency crews and an auxiliary lane eastbound to keep the flow of traffic moving even if a crash occurs.
VAIL, CO
CBS Boston

MBTA Making Service Cuts Due To Bus Driver Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) – A bus driver shortage is impacting the MBTA, and is leading to some service cuts over the next few weeks. The MBTA says they are doubling down on efforts to fill hundreds of open positions including train and trolley operators, and especially bus drivers who are in high demand. But until that happens service will be cut on some lines starting December 19. “It’s not going to get anywhere. At this point, they are just going to have to cut the T until there is nothing left,” said rider Michael Neo, of Cambridge. The MBTA said it is currently dropping one...

