Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $10,000

Photo by Chris Lundy

TOMS RIVER – A lucky lottery player is $10,000 richer after winning the third-tier prize for the Mega Millions drawing on December 3.

The numbers drawn were 22, 45, 48, 58, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The winning ticket matched four out of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. This garnered a prize of $10,000. The ticket was purchased at Country Farms on Route 70 and Whitesville Road in Toms River.

Additionally, ten other players in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls, each winning $500. One of those was purchased with the Megaplier option, boosting the prize money to $2,500.