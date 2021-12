Sandra Bullock opened up about her honest approach to raising her Black children in a world that sees color and it's an eye-opener for many. The actor adopted Louis and Laila, who are now 11 and 9 respectively. The actor touched on the subject of race and said she's aware of the need to prepare Black children for a world outside the four walls of their home. 'The Unforgivable' star made the comments during an appearance on Red Table Talk and spoke to host Jada Pinkett Smith. During the show, she admitted that she wished her children's colors matched hers but said only because it would be easier on how people viewed and approached them, reported The Huffington Post. “To say that I wished our skins matched…sometimes I do,” said Bullock. “I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies.”

