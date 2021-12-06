ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Furious As Dad Made to Destroy Kids' Treehouse Over HOA Complaint

By Jack Beresford
 6 days ago
The dad urged whoever complained to "enjoy your stroll free from the sounds of my children's play and...

Comments / 26

Jacquelyn Cochran
6d ago

I lived in an HOA neighborhood once....NEVER AGAIN. I want a house somewhere that you don’t even know it’s there until the leaves fall off

Yankee.Turncoat
5d ago

HOAs are fantastic! What a great idea. Pay an organization for the privilege to tell you what to do with your stuff. Totally American. That's Merica right there.

Irish!
6d ago

This is why you don't buy a house in an HOA neighborhood. lol!

