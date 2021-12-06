Internet Furious As Dad Made to Destroy Kids' Treehouse Over HOA Complaint
The dad urged whoever complained to "enjoy your stroll free from the sounds of my children's play and...www.newsweek.com
The dad urged whoever complained to "enjoy your stroll free from the sounds of my children's play and...www.newsweek.com
I lived in an HOA neighborhood once....NEVER AGAIN. I want a house somewhere that you don’t even know it’s there until the leaves fall off
HOAs are fantastic! What a great idea. Pay an organization for the privilege to tell you what to do with your stuff. Totally American. That's Merica right there.
This is why you don't buy a house in an HOA neighborhood. lol!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26